Bicyclist struck and killed in Lewes Tuesday identified by police

Delaware State Police have identified the bicyclist killed on Route 24 in Lewes on Tuesday.

Around 2 a.m. that morning, 58-year-old Lisa Norton's bike entered the eastbound lane "for unknown reasons," police said in a news release, where she was struck by a box truck. Norton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264 or send Delaware State Police a Facebook message. Information can be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bicyclist struck and killed in Lewes Tuesday identified: police