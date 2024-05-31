Bicyclist struck and killed by Green Line train identified as St. Paul man
Authorities have identified a bicyclist hit and killed by a Green Line train Wednesday as a 54-year-old St. Paul man.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office said he was Brian Keith Moore.
The collision happened about 4:15 p.m. at the Capitol/Rice Street Station on the 100 block of University Avenue West. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Metro Transit Police Department continues to investigate the collision.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Columbia Heights duplex fire kills man
Crime & Public Safety | Minneapolis officer killed in ambush joined law enforcement to ‘save lives’
Crime & Public Safety | Washington County officials looking for missing, vulnerable woman
Crime & Public Safety | Ramsey County prosecutors: St. Paul officer legally justified in shooting man in exchange of gunfire
Crime & Public Safety | Bicyclist dies in crash with Green Line train near Capitol in St. Paul