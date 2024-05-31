Bicyclist struck and killed by Green Line train identified as St. Paul man

Authorities have identified a bicyclist hit and killed by a Green Line train Wednesday as a 54-year-old St. Paul man.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office said he was Brian Keith Moore.

The collision happened about 4:15 p.m. at the Capitol/Rice Street Station on the 100 block of University Avenue West. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metro Transit Police Department continues to investigate the collision.

