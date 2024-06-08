Bicyclist struck, killed during collision with box truck in Cambridge

A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a box truck in Cambridge Friday night.

Cambridge police began to investigate the crash on DeWolfe Street and Mount Auburn Street around 4:30 p.m., officials say.

An initial investigation revealed that the truck and the bicycle were traveling in the same direction on Mount Auburn Street and the truck was turning onto DeWolf Street at the time of the crash.

The bicyclist, a 55-year-old Florida woman, was transported to CHA Cambridge Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The truck operator remained on the scene.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Cambridge Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the crash.

