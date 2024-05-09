Bicyclist struck and injured

May 8—GREENSBURG — The investigation of a car vs. bicycle accident that took place Wednesday afternoon continues.

According to a news release from the Greensburg Police Department, at approximately 2:23 p.m. Decatur County Communications dispatched Greensburg Police officers to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Washington Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Greensburg Police officers arrived and found a juvenile male lying on Washington Street approximately 35 feet east of Lincoln Street next to a bicycle.

The juvenile male was tended to until personnel from the Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County EMS arrived. The juvenile male was stabilized at the scene and later transported directly to IU Methodist Hospital by Decatur County EMS.

A vehicle was located at the scene. Lily Rigby, 21, of Greensburg, identified herself as the driver of the vehicle.

A witness advised that the vehicle being driven by Rigby was crossing Lincoln Street on Wahington Street headed east. Two juvenile males were riding their bicycles south on the sidewalk on the east side of Lincoln Street.

As they approached the crosswalk of Washington Street, the witness advised the first juvenile male did not stop at the crosswalk and the second juvenile male did. The vehicle then struck the first juvenile and his bicycle.