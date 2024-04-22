Bicyclist seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Palm City

PALM CITY — A bicycle rider sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Crews about 12:12 p.m. Monday were called to the incident at Southwest Martin Highway and Southwest Mapp Road, said Cory Pippin, Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Pippin said the bicycle rider, identified as a man of unknown age, was flown via helicopter to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The helicopter landing zone was at Jock Leighton Park, which is close to where the crash occurred, according to Pippin.

No other information was immediately available.

