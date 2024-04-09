Bicyclist killed in Iberia Parish crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A bicyclist was killed in a vehicle crash in Iberia Parish early Monday morning according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP said they were notified of a deadly crash involving a bicyclist on the US 90 service road near Darnall Road around 6:45 a.m. on Monday. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Leland Schouest of Opelousas.

Officials said an initial investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado was being driven eastbound on US 90 Frontage Road at the same time Schouest was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of travel on the same roadway. For reasons unknown, Schouest turned toward the center of the eastbound lane as the driver of the Silverado steered left in an attempt to avoid collision. The front right of the vehicle struck the bicycle, and Schouest was ejected.

Schouest was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities. The driver of the Silverado was not injured, and submitted to a proper breath sample which indicated no alcohol was present.

This crash remains under investigation.

