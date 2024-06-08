Bicyclist killed in Hernando County hit-and-run; body left near crash site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that left a Ridge Manor man dead in Hernando County.

Troopers said the 33-year-old man’s body was found by a passing driver in the area of Tall Pines Drive and Ridge Manor Boulevard at about 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said it appeared that the man was riding a motorized bicycle west on the sidewalk along Ridge Manor Boulevard when he was struck by an unknown vehicle at the intersection with Tall Pines Drive.

According to the FHP, the unknown vehicle failed to yield the right of way. After the crash, the man was knocked to the ground near the crash site where he died while the driver fled.

It is not known exactly when the hit-and run happened.

If you know anything about this incident, call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

