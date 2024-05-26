Bicyclist killed by car in Osceola County, FHP says

A 59-year-old man on a bicycle was killed early Sunday after a car crashed into him on Florence Villa Grove Road in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was biking eastbound on Florence Villa Grove Road approaching Westside Boulevard in the bicycle lane just before 9 a.m., FHP said. A 2021 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 24-year-old man failed to stay in his lane and crashed into the back of the bicyclist, FHP said.

The bicyclist was taken to Orlando Health South Lake Hospital where he died, FHP said.

The 24-year-old driver and his two male passengers, 21 and 20, remained at the scene and suffered no injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.