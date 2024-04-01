Bicyclist involved in crash with semi-truck in Downtown Pittsburgh dies at hospital

A bicyclist who involved in a crash with semi-truck in Downtown Pittsburgh has died.

Police say the man died from his injuries at a local hospital on Saturday night at 1:25 a.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street at 10:30 a.m. on March 26.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with semi-truck in Downtown Pittsburgh

Charges are not expected to be filed at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County Recall alert: 118K Subarus recalled over air bag sensor issue Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida VIDEO: 2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts