Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Monday afternoon in Des Moines
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
Sterling had called Yankees games since 1989, a span including the Derek Jeter era that saw the franchise secure five World Series championships.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several incoming 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
On the first day of Trump’s first criminal trial, prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to fine Trump $3,000 for three social media posts attacking witnesses who will testify in the hush money case against him that they say violate a gag order put in place by the judge last month
New pickup buyers who need truck utility without the dimensions of a full-size model have lots of choices. Here are the best midsize trucks for 2024.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who stood out at the Nike Hoop Summit and are worth keeping tabs on in the upcoming 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts.
Jio Financial Services, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance, is forming a joint venture with U.S. asset manager BlackRock to set up a wealth management and broking business in India, the two firms said Monday. The announcement follows BlackRock and Jio Financial launching a joint venture last year to offer asset management services in India.
Tesla has halted Cybertruck deliveries, telling owners that there has been an "unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle."
Meta said on Monday that it plans to "temporarily" shutter Threads in Turkey from April 29, in response to an interim injunction imposed by the Turkish competition authority last month over the way Meta shares data between Threads and Instagram. The Turkish Competition Authority (TCA), known as Rekabet Kurumu, noted on March 18 that its investigations found that Meta was abusing its dominant market position by combining the data of users who create Threads profiles with that of their Instagram account — without giving users the choice to opt in.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
A 2012 Volvo C30 T5 with manual transmission in a Louisiana wrecking yard.
Chic and timeless, this stunner with 6,700 five-star ratings is just $34.
Getting your car detailed professionally can cost a lot of money. You can buy your own products and do it yourself and save time and money.
Tesla has slashed the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software subscription to $99 per month, down from $199 per month, as the electric vehicle maker aims to boost adoption of its advanced driver assistance system ahead of first-quarter earnings. The price cut comes a couple of weeks after Tesla launched a free one-month trial of FSD for every customer in the U.S. with a compatible Tesla. Formerly known as FSD Beta, Tesla is now referring to the software as "Supervised FSD" to make it clear that the software doesn't turn Teslas into autonomous vehicles, and human drivers still need to supervise the not-so-self-driving software.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.