Bicyclist hit, killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist has died following a crash in Sarasota, police said late Wednesday.

The Sarasota Police Traffic Unit said it is investigating after a car and bicyclist were involved in a fatal crash around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Fruitville Road.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours as officers work to clear the scene.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

