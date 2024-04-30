Bicyclist from Hardeeville killed in hit-and-run early Monday morning, coroner says

A Hardeeville man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by an unknown driver who fled the scene early Monday morning just outside town limits, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office. Troopers from the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) had not publicly identified a suspect vehicle as of Tuesday morning.

Terrence Davis, 61, was identified as the bicyclist killed in the collision. Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken estimated he died of blunt force trauma around 4:00 a.m. Monday. His body was discovered around 6 a.m. by a motorist heading to work, the coroner said.

SCHP spokesperson Trooper Nick Pye said Davis and the unknown driver were both traveling east on S.C. 46 near Coleman Loop, slightly southeast of Hardeeville town limits. The vehicle struck the bike and fled the scene in the early morning hours of Monday.

S.C. 46 (Plantation Drive) is a relatively remote state highway with a speed limit of 55 mph. There is no known traffic camera coverage in the vicinity of the crash.

Davis’ autopsy will be conducted Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Aiken.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP. It was the eleventh traffic-related fatality in Beaufort and Jasper Counties so far this year:

April 5: A 3-year-old boy crossing Bay Pines Road in Beaufort was struck by a pickup truck and died early the next morning. March 31: Ridgeland resident Stephen “Steve” Roberts was killed after his truck ran off I-95 in northern Hardeeville. Feb. 28: Hardeeville man Nelson Espinoza-Flores drowned after his vehicle crashed into a retention pond in the RiverPort Commerce Park. Feb. 27: Daniel Cardenas-Andrade of Ridgeland was killed after his car struck a tree outside Yemassee.



Feb. 26: Bluffton man Jason Flack died in a hit-and-run while crossing Hilton Head’s Gumtree Road on foot.



Feb. 14: Beaufort teen Ethan Fish died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on S.C. 170. Feb. 5: Three Savannah residents were killed after their car hydroplaned in southern Jasper County. Jan. 26: Hilton Head resident Gregory Parcella died after his Tesla struck a tree on Spanish Wells Road.