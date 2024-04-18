Bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in crash with semi tractor-trailer

Mansfield police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle and a semi tractor-trailer at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Main and West First streets.

The operator of the bicycle, a 29 year-old man, was transported to a local hospital by the Mansfield Fire Department where he died from his injuries, Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann said in a news release late Wednesday.

The crash involved a 2016 Freightliner tractor with attached trailer that was traveling southbound on South Main Street and a man operating a bicycle that was traveling eastbound on West First Street, according to a news release from Bammann.

Preliminary investigation indicates the bicycle traveled through a red light and into the path of the tractor-trailerwhich struck the bicycle and its operator, police said.

Police no longer release the names of victims due to Marsy's Law.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 48-year-old man whom police did not identify, suffered no injuries but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A crash reconstructionist from the Mansfield Police Traffic Section responded on scene, assisted by the Mansfield Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial System (UAS/DRONE) and the Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit of the OhioState Highway Patrol, police said in the news release.

Anyone with information related to the crash should call Mansfield police Sgt. Paul Lumadue of the department's traffic section at 419-755-9738.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH police investigate crash that killed bicyclist