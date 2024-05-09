Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Cathedral City; police ask for help to find driver

Cathedral City police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a bicyclist on Ramon Road at the intersection of Landau Boulevard on Wednesday night and left the scene.

Police responded to the incident at 11:12 p.m. and found the 31-year-old woman from Palm Springs lying unresponsive in the road with serious injuries, according to a press release. Cathedral City firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of Ramon Road at Landau Boulevard were closed for several hours, but all lanes have since re-opened.

The police department is investigating the collision and is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Cathedral City Police Traffic Investigator A. Felix at 760-770-0343 or Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300. The Cathedral City Police Department may also be reached at cathedralcitypolice.com or via email at tips@cathedralcity.gov.

