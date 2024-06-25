Bicyclist dies after colliding with tree on Hudson Street

A person died on Hudson Street Monday after reportedly striking a tree with an electric bicycle, according to a statement from Ithaca Police Department.

Officers responded Monday morning after receiving requests to check the welfare of the individual and immediately began providing basic trauma care to them until the arrival of Bangs Ambulance personnel.

Bangs transported the bicyclist to Cayuga Medical Center to be stabilized, where they later died due to their injuries.

In its investigation of the incident, the Ithaca Police Department has determined that that no other people or vehicles were involved in this collision.

The name of the bicyclist is not being released until their next of kin have been notified, police state.

The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking for any information linked to the incident be shared with them by calling, police dispatch: 607-272-3245, police administration: 607-272-9973; or police tipline: 607-330-0000.

People can also use the anonymous email tip address, cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: one dead after e-bike fatal crash