Bicyclist dies after being hit by a car on a South Carolina road, highway patrol says

A bicyclist has died following injuries after being hit by a car in Lexington County this month, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On May 9 around 2:20 p.m., the bicyclist was riding south on secondary highway 663 near Sandy Oak Lane, about five miles south of Pine Ridge, Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. A 2003 Toyota Forerunner was also headed south when it hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken by EMS to a local hospital to be treated, but they eventually died from their injuries, officials said. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Through Saturday, 334 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety, at least 19 of which have been in Lexington County.