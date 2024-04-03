Bicyclist dies 3 weeks after hit-and-run crash, driver facing charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing felony hit-and-run charges in a crash that left a bicyclist critically injured and resulted in his death three weeks later.

Jason Jensen, 49, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on the evening of March 11 as he was attempting to cross Sahara Avenue, west of the intersection with Lamb Boulevard. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the driver was in a 2010 Mazda 3 and left the scene.

The driver was arrested two days later and identified as 36-year-old Dominique Davis. She is facing felony hit-and-run charges.

The Clark County coroner’s office alerted police, that Jensen died from his injuries on March 30 at Sunrise Hospital.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court for a status check on the case on April 14.

Jensen is the 47th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

