Bicyclist who died in Waikiki collision identified

May 24—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's office has identified the latest traffic-related fatality on Oahu as Alan Margol, 66, of Honolulu.

On May 14, a 66-year-old man riding a bicycle in the bike lane on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki that a passenger had apparently opened, according to police.

Margol was said to be heading eastbound in the bike lane when he crashed into the rear passenger door. The car's driver, a 65-year-old man, had stopped to let a passenger out, police said.

As a result of the collision, Margol suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where his condition deteriorated. He died three days later.

Police said it was Oahu's 12th traffic fatality.

The Hawaii Bicycling League expressed concerns about the incident, and said it highlights the need to continue Complete Streets projects, which prioritize safety through infrastructure improvements accommodating all users of the road, and goals.

HBL Advocacy Director Eduardo Hernandez said it appears the car occupied the bike lane, and that the driver carelessly stopped in a place not designated for dropping a passenger off.

"Our cycling community shares heartfelt condolences with the family and friends of the deceased gentleman as well as those of all vulnerable road users who have died," said Hernandez in a statement. "While words cannot adequately address the immeasurable loss their families are experiencing, we are united in our aloha for them and all victims of vehicular violence. We will work relentlessly to prevent future tragedies from occurring."

22 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .