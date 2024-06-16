Bicyclist dead after crash in Livingston County

A 79-year-old man involved in a crash with a car while riding his bicycle has died from his injuries, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Saturday in the area of Bronson Hill Road, police said.

Police stated that the crash did not appear to be criminal in nature.

No further information was immediately released.

More details are expected to be provided on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

