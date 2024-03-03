Bicyclist critically injured in north Columbus hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while on a bicycle in north Columbus late Saturday night.

Columbus police said that just after 11 p.m., an adult bicyclist was going north on Sinclair Road near the Morse Road intersection. The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle also going north and the vehicle did not stop after the collision, per CPD.

The victim was taken by medics to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. Police have classified this crash as a hit-skip and are looking for information on the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4767 or at 614-461-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

