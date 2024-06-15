Bicyclist in critical condition after hitting car in Downtown Pittsburgh

A bicyclist is in critical condition after he hit a car in Downtown Pittsburgh, police say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the crash happened at around 2 a.m. at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street.

A car was driving from the Northside on the Rachel Carson Bridge. It was trying to continue straight onto Ninth Street with a green light when the bicyclist hit it, police said.

The electric bike failed to stop at the red light on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and was cooperative with officers, police said. There were no reported injures to him or the three passengers inside the car.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

