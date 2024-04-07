Bicyclist arrested months after Sierra Madre hit-and-run

A bicyclist was arrested more than two months after he struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in Sierra Madre, police announced.

According to a statement from the Sierra Madre Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 near the intersection of North Baldwin and Montecito avenues.

“The collision inflicted significant injuries upon the pedestrian, and the bicyclist fled the scene,” SMPD said.

After an “exhaustive investigation,” detectives were able to identify the suspect as John Gabriel, 49, of Los Angeles.

An arrest warrant was executed at Gabriel’s residence and a storage unit in L.A., and “pertinent evidence” related to the hit-and-run was located, law enforcement officials said.

Gabriel was arrested and booked in the Pasadena Police Department jail for felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury. Formal charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed the Feb. 3 collision or has information that may aid the investigation is asked to contact Sierra Madre Police Department Detective Nelson Ascano at 626-355-1414 during business hours.

