Bicyclist, 66, dies after crashing into open car door on Kalakaua Ave.

May 18—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A 66-year-old man died days after he was riding his bicycle on Kalakaua Avenue and collided into an open car door on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department's Traffic Division, the bicyclist was traveling east in the bike lane on Kalakaua Avenue when he struck the opened rear passenger door of a vehicle being driven by a 65-year-old man, who had stopped to let out a passenger.

The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital where his condition slowly deteriorated.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office informed the Traffic Division on Friday that the bicyclist had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.

This was Oahu's 12th traffic fatality this year compared with 25 at the same time in 2023.