Bicyclist, 55, killed in hit-and-run accident in Lantana; driver later found

LANTANA — A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed last week by a driver who fled the scene and may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

The 55-year-old bicyclist, whose address was listed as "at large," crossed into the path of a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Christopher Ardella, also 55, of Lake Worth Beach at about 7:35 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Military Trail and Lantana Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Ardella had been heading northbound on Military and the bicyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes.

The "violent collision" that followed sent the bicyclist on Ardella's hood and into his windshield, then off the fender of the Nitro and into the road, deputies said. Ardella stopped, then fled north on Military Trail, and was later found at his residence in Lake Worth Beach.

The bicyclist was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Ardella was not injured in the collision, deputies said. The cyclist’s name has not yet been released as PBSO is trying to notify the next of kin.

The sheriff's report indicates investigators suspect Ardella was under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the crash. Court records show he has been cited 16 times over the past 20 years for traffic violations ranging from speeding to driving with a suspended/revoked license.

No charges have been filed in the collision.

