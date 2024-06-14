Bicycle, motorcycle crashes high in NY. How to keep yourself safe on the roads

Nicer weather in New York means more motorcyclists and bicyclists are sharing the road with drivers. But it can also mean an increase in motorcycle- and bicycle-involved crashes.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a school bus in Rochester earlier this week as the National Traffic Safety Administration reports fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise. Over 6,000 motorcyclists were killed in crashes nationwide in 2022, the highest number since 1975.

And in New York, over 7,500 bicycle crashes occurred in 2022, resulting in 50 fatalities, the New York State Department of State said.

Here are ways motorcyclists, bicyclists and drivers can all stay safe on the roads this summer.

Wear a helmet

An influx of bicyclists and motorcyclists begin sharing the road with drivers as the temperatures warm up during the summer months.

More than half of the bicyclists who crashed in New York in 2022 weren't wearing a helmet, and 28 of those who were killed weren't wearing proper headgear, according to the Department of State.

Here are some helmet tips provided by the Department:

Use a helmet that fits the activity you're doing , so if an accident occurs, you're better protected — different activities can result in different impacts to your head.

Make sure your helmet fits properly and has a chin strap and buckle that lays flat and stays fastened. Wear the helmet level on your forehead too, not tilted back.

Look for a label that says it's certified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or meets CPSC standards.

Don't add anything to your helmet like stickers, coverings or other attachments that didn't come with the helmet when you purchased it because it could affect the helmet's performance.

After a crash or injury, replace your helmet because any damage can reduce its effectiveness.

Replace your helmet within five to 10 years after your purchase it, depending on how well you take care of and store it.

Motorcycle safety

If you plan to take your motorcycle out for a spin this summer, keep these tips from AAA in mind for both the safety of yourself as well as others around you.

Before riding, check your tire pressure and tread depth and make sure your brakes, headlights and signal indicators are working.

Make sure any cargo is secure and balanced and be sure to adjust your suspension and tire pressure to accommodate the extra weight.

Always ride with a helmet that meets the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (look for the DOT symbol on the back).

Wear other protective gear , such as gloves, a jacket and pants.

Make yourself visible by keeping your lights on, wearing bright colors and using reflective tape even during the daytime. Position yourself in the lane where drivers can see you.

Follow traffic laws , always use your turn signals and combine hand signals with turn signals when possible.

Never ride impaired.

Staying safe while riding a bicycle

Cycling deaths occur the most between June and September, AAA says, with most often occurring between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and mostly in urban areas. Follow these tips from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles:

Ride with traffic , not against it.

Use the shoulder or bike lane whenever it's safe to do so.

Use hand signals before you make a turn.

Obey traffic signs and signals .

Don't assume a driver has seen you so be sure to make eye contact or adjust your activity to make sure they know you're there.

Be visible to others by wearing light colored clothing, front and rear reflectors, spoke reflectors and pedal reflectors. At night, use a headlight and tail light as well.

Use your horn, bell and/or voice to communicate your presence to other motorists.

Keep your bicycle tires, brakes and safety equipment in good shape .

Wear a helmet , especially if you're 14 or under as they're required in New York.

Avoid distractions. Don't use a phone while biking and if you're using a portable audio device, keep only one earphone in.

How drivers can help prevent crashes

Drivers should be aware of bicyclists and motorcyclists as the weather warms up this summer. Here's how to keep yourself and others safe, according to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles and AAA.

Use caution while passing bicyclists. Slow down and give them at least three feet of clearance when passing.

When you're parked or getting ready to pull out, be aware bicyclists may come within 3-5 feet of your door. If you reach for your door handle with your right hand , it will cause your body to turn to the left and help you look for a bicycle that may be overtaking you.

Stay alert and avoid all distractions while driving.

Yield to bicyclists when turning.

Scan your mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic.

Never honk your horn at a bicyclist because it could cause them to swerve into traffic or veer off a roadway and crash.

