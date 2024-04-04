Bickerstaff sentenced for shooting rival in Edwardsville

Apr. 4—WILKES-BARRE — An Edwardsville man believed he was targeted to be killed when shot by Antwon Leon Bickerstaff outside his Edwardsville apartment last year.

Edrisa Sey, 42, thanked his neighbors for saving his life after being shot in the left arm in the Hilltop Apartment Complex on March 15, 2023.

"This defendant tried to take my life," Sey said during Bickerstaff's sentencing hearing before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Sey believed he was set up when his former girlfriend showed up at his apartment that led to a confrontation with Bickerstaff, 39, who also dated the woman.

As they talked, Bickerstaff pulled out a firearm and shot Sey before fleeing in a Chevrolet Impala, according to court records.

Edwardsville police in court records say surveillance cameras recorded Bickerstaff firing three rounds at Sey.

Bickerstaff was arrested when Wilkes-Barre police located the Chevrolet outside Bickerstaff's residence at 46 Brookside Ave., the day after the shooting.

Vough said he was legally bound to sentence Bickerstaff to five-to-10 years in state prison on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. Bickerstaff pled guilty to the charges March 18 as the plea agreement recommended the sentence.

Sey underwent surgery at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, and said it took nearly a year for him to return to work.