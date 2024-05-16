Bicentennial Park upgrades coming this summer

May 16—Significant improvements to Kenneth A. Beers Jr. Bicentennial Park, including a new play area, are expected to be completed by September, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.

Meadville City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved a $240,700 contract with Dynasty Construction Unlimited Inc. of Corry to perform the work.

"This has been a project in the works for many years," Menanno told council just before the vote.

In 2017, council members discussed plans for the project to be completed the following year. That did not happen, however, when extensive renovations at H.P. Way Park proved costlier than expected and funds originally meant for Bicentennial Park were diverted.

The upgrades to the park — which is located along French Creek, just south of Mead Avenue and west of French Street — will include erosion control, addition of stormwater control facilities, construction of an asphalt parking area, addition of sidewalks and curbs (including new sidewalks around the existing pavilion), as well as the installation of benches and trash receptacles.

The highlight of the improvements, however, is the new playground, which will include two equipment units and a new swing set. The new equipment will be installed in the area of the current playground, Menanno said.

A grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will fund 50 percent of the cost, with the city's capital fund paying for the other half.

Of the five companies that submitted bids for the project, Dynasty had the lowest. Bids ranged from $240,700 to $330,000.

