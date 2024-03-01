Bice: Liberal group posts job for a staffer to pull 'stunts' in the Derrick Van Orden race

Are you hankering to make a little political mischief?

Well, have we got a position for you.

Opportunity Wisconsin, a liberal group active in congressional races, recently posted a job opportunity for an "Eau Claire Regional Lead" who would "mobilize grassroots, grasstops, leaders, and constituents on key issues" while targeting Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

Derrick Van Orden

Among the responsibilities would be "to maintain a drumbeat of accountability tactics and actions" through everything from holding press conferences and town halls to engaging in "stunts" to win media attention.

Stunts? Really, the group is actually looking for someone to perform media stunts to try to unseat Van Orden, a first-term Republican?

This seems like the sort of thing you talk about behind closed doors, not something you put in a written job description.

What does Opportunity Wisconsin have to say about its efforts to hire a stuntman or stuntwoman to work in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District? The liberal advocacy group doubled down on its tactics.

"Opportunity Wisconsin is always looking for creative ways to highlight important economic policies and connect with people across the state — and the reality is that the hollowing out of local press means we have to work harder than ever before," said Meghan Roh, program director for the organization.

In practice, Roh said, that could mean creating a lifelike puppet meant to illustrate Van Orden’s supposed support of big business or delivering hundreds of suckers to Republican Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil’s office to mark the anniversary of his vote against the Inflation Reduction Act.

There you go. The job, which has since been filled, pays $5,000 a month through August.

"Our team and advocates are always willing to go the extra mile to make sure these issues break through," Roh said.

State Rep. Katrina Shankland, left, and non-profit leader Rebecca Cooke, right, both Democratic candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

Asked about the stuntman position, a spokesman for the National Republican Campaign Committee noted that one of Van Orden's main competitors, Democratic candidate Rebecca Cooke, recently was a steering committee member for the group.

Cooke is running against state Rep. Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point in the August Democratic primary for the right to oppose Van Orden in November.

"Opportunity Wisconsin members like Rebecca Cooke know their policies are too extreme for voters, so they have to resort to stunts and tricks to distract," said Mike Marinella, spokesman for the National Republican Campaign Committee. He said her ties to the group show she is a "political hack," not the farm girl she was portraying with her campaign.

In response, Cooke's campaign said she joined Opportunity Wisconsin's board in 2020 with the sole purpose of defeating then-President Donald Trump. She participated in infrastructure roundtables and filmed a video at her small business.

Cooke left the board in March 2021 and has had no contact with the group since announcing her election bid last year, her campaign said.

In a statement, her campaign called Van Orden a "walking stunt" and a "national embarrassment" who is "at the center of Congress’s chaos and dysfunction." It concluded, "Rebecca is running for Congress to better serve our communities and fight for our way of life because clearly, we can’t count on Derrick Van Orden."

Now let the political hijinks begin.

