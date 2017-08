HOUSTON (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd said on Friday it had shut down drilling and completion activities at its Eagle Ford shale operations due to Hurricane Harvey.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, BHP has not evacuated staff or shut in production and will continue to monitor the storm's development, spokeswoman Bronwyn Wilkinson said.

