Beyond Tuesday: Active weather pattern in place with multiple chances for more showers and thunderstorms
Locally heavy downpours are likely bringing at least a marginal risk for possible flooding (level 1 of 4) but the greater chances for flooding are northwest of Chicago across western Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota.
Rains to keep coming at regular intervals this week: potential rainfall through next Monday, May 27th
Monday’s thunderstorms were widely scattered but brought impressive rainfall totals where they hit. which was north of Chicago
Monday afternoon’s scattered gusty thunderstorms produced isolated reports of severe weather across the area
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.