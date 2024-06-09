‘Beyond inspiring’: Kelso High School achieves 100% graduation rate among homeless seniors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Saturday was graduation day for Kelso High School seniors, and among those receiving diplomas were 15 students experiencing homelessness.

The number helps meet the school’s goal for a 100% graduation rate among its homeless seniors.

“This 100% graduation rate for 2024 Kelso High School students experiencing homelessness beats out the 2023 grad rates of Washington State McKinney-Vento students at 60.9%, all WA students at 83.6%, and all Kelso School District students at 90.2%,” the school shared in a press release.

The total 15 students experiencing homelessness have finished the 2023-2024 school year with an average GPA of 3.23. One also received an associate’s degree.

Kelso High School attributes this success to its Family & Community Resource Center, which provides foster care, housing, food and jobs for students and their families.

Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said achieving a 100% graduation rate among students experiencing homelessness “speaks volumes for the resiliency of our youth” and the school.

“To see our McKinney-Vento students overcoming the major obstacle of experiencing homelessness—in some cases doing it without a parent or caregiver—and not only stay in school, but also graduate on time at 100% is beyond inspiring,” Tack said.

