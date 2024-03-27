'Beyond belief': Fitchburg judge doesn't buy state police testimony on illegal recordings

The Fitchburg District Court's top judge said Wednesday he does not believe some of the testimony state troopers gave in recent months defending undercover recordings they withheld from drug defendants and prosecutors.

“It stretches the level of credibility beyond belief,” First Justice Christopher P. LoConto said during a hearing on the matter, which has spawned a federal lawsuit and scrutiny from the defense bar.

LoConto has since November presided over several hearings where multiple state troopers have testified under oath regarding secret recordings made during a Fitchburg-area drug sting that they failed to turn over to prosecutors.

Prosecutors from Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office discovered the recordings when one of the troopers mentioned them in 2023, and state police concluded in an audit that followed that dozens of troopers made similar undisclosed recordings in more than 250 cases statewide.

State police concluded in internal documents that “many” recordings were made “outside of legal parameters governing surreptitious audio recordings in Massachusetts.” The recordings were made with Motorola smartphone applications popular with police nationwide that are marketed as tools for officer safety – essentially replacing physical wires for undercover work – as well as evidence collection.

Massachusetts' wiretap statute is much stricter than wiretapping laws in most states, and the Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled last year that Boston police violated the wiretap law when they used the Motorola application, Callyo, to record a suspect secretly without a warrant.

In that case, police tried to use the recording as evidence in court, and it was thrown out. In the Fitchburg cases – and the others state police audited – troopers never disclosed the existence of the recordings to prosecutors, nor did they obtain warrants.

Lawyers for about a half-dozen defendants recorded in the Fitchburg drug sweep – most of whom were low-level drug users – are asking LoConto to grant them new trials or dismiss their cases.

Testimony troopers have given during recent hearings could have farther-reaching consequences than potentially dismissed cases, as violation of the wiretap statute could lead to civil or criminal liability.

Multiple defense lawyers told the Telegram & Gazette recently that they believe police ought to be subject to criminal and civil liability, and internal state police investigators and union lawyers have been present at the Fitchburg hearings.

As the appeals court recognized in its ruling last year, there are special exemptions to criminal and civil liability for police violation of the wiretapping law. The statute, the court said, “protects investigative and law enforcement officers from criminal and civil liability if they violate the statute ‘for the purposes of ensuring [officer] safety’ while operating undercover."

On the stand in November, the state trooper who conducted the undercover drug stings testified that he made recordings for his safety.

Other troopers involved, including the trooper who led the case, Trooper Justin Burd, testified they hadn’t received much training surrounding Callyo, and that they weren’t initially familiar with all the recording capabilities of the suite of Callyo applications.

Defense lawyers and Judge LoConto asked questions that indicated skepticism of some of the testimony, including the assertion that the recordings were made for officer safety.

Email records referenced during testimony showed the undercover trooper had sent screenshots presumably from video recordings on the app to other troopers, potentially for investigative purposes in identifying potential suspects.

While LoConto has yet to make an official ruling, he told lawyers on both sides Wednesday in court that he does not believe the officers made the recordings for their safety.

“I don’t credit that it was for their safety. I simply don’t believe that,” LoConto told a prosecutor who was arguing for more time to file court briefs on the testimony. “I want to be candid with you right up front.”

LoConto, who referenced the email records and testimony Wednesday, said it appeared to him the recordings were made for investigative purposes.

“Given the testimony I heard … he was a trooper who went all over the commonwealth (and) used them to identify people who were buying substances,” LoConto said.

LoConto was careful to note that any findings he makes only apply to the cases in front of him in Fitchburg, and will have no legal bearing on cases anywhere else. He noted that a number of parties from other counties and Superior Court were Zoomed into the evidentiary hearings in which the troopers testified.

LoConto asked defense lawyers to file their legal arguments in the case by April 10, and gave prosecutors until April 24 to file their response. He said he plans to issue a ruling as quickly as possible.

While any ruling LoConto issues would only have immediate bearing on the Fitchburg cases, defense lawyers could cite to it to support their arguments in similar proceedings elsewhere.

State police identified more than 250 cases in which Callyo recordings went undisclosed to prosecutors, and several of the Fitchburg defendants are now plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit alleging Motorola and state police violated their civil rights.

The plaintiffs are seeking to have the lawsuit certified as a class action, and defense lawyers told the T&G they believe a broad investigation of what happened should be undertaken.

The Massachusetts District Attorneys Association has not responded to past inquiries on the topic, while Attorney General Andrea Campbell has declined to comment.

