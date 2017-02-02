Beyonce and Kim K Are Crying Fashion Tears Over Riccardo Tisci’s Exit From Givenchy

Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian’s favorite designer, Riccardo Tisci, confirmed in an exclusive to WWD that he has left his position of creative director at French design house Givenchy, effective Jan. 31. Though it is still unconfirmed, insiders speculate that Tisci will head to Versace, where he has a close relationship with the Italian design house’s creative head, Donatella. No matter where he goes next, we’re sure his star-studded clientele will follow.