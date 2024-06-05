Beydoun files lawsuit to overturn disqualification from U.S. Senate ballot

Nasser Beydoun campaign video | Screenshot

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Nasser Beydoun has filed suit with the Michigan Court of Appeals to overturn the decision by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers that he is disqualified from the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

“Next stop, appellate court,” said the Dearborn businessman in a video post of his exchange last Friday with the canvassing board in which he was told that because a post office box was listed on all 2,924 petition sheets, which state law says requires a street address, he was ineligible for the ballot.

“For you to remove us from the ballot because of an issue on an address that has no material bearing whatsoever on the outcome of the petitions. I find that unjust,” Beydoun told canvassers.

Next stop, appellate court pic.twitter.com/FIt2Assd3x — Nasser Beydoun (@NasserforMich) June 2, 2024

When Beydoun confirmed that his campaign headquarters was also his residence, Republican member Richard Housekamp said it appeared he had reason for not wanting to use his home address on a petition form.

“First Muslim in the history of the state to get to the point where I’m at,” responded Beydoun. “In today’s environment, there is a legitimate threat. I get threats all the time. Just go look at my social media. I get threatened. My wife gets threatened. The kids get threatened.”

For that argument to succeed, it would need to overturn recent precedent. As noted by the Board of Elections staff report that recommended Beydoun be disqualified, a 2018 decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals determined that a candidate could not indicate a P.O. Box in the field for “street address or rural route.”

Beyond the safety aspect, Beydoun also argued to the board that while the petition forms supplied by the Secretary of State made clear a P.O. Box could not be used by those who circulate or sign the petition, it doesn’t specify that the header of the petition itself cannot have a post office box in it.

However, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater said the bureau was simply following state law.

“This is the language that the Michigan Legislature requires us to put on the form, and that that language, street address, has been interpreted by a court to mean not a P.O. Box. So, it’s not a definition that we’re providing. It’s a definition that’s in the law that we are obligated to follow,” said Brater.

As it stands now, Beydoun’s disqualification leaves actor Hill Harper and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) to battle each other for the Democratic nomination and an opportunity to succeed U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) who is retiring.

On the GOP side, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-White Lake), physician Sherry O’Donnell, former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-Cascade Twp.) and businessman Sandy Pensler are running.

