Bexley man arrested, facing murder charge in connection to Franklinton homicide

Columbus police homicide detectives on Monday arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in March that left one man dead in an alleyway in Franklinton.

Derrick Lamar Brown, 55, of Bexley, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 56-year-old John R. Lang.

Columbus police received a call around noon March 25 about a body found in the alley behind the first block of North Jones Avenue. Officers arrived and found Lang, who suffered a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Brown has been transported to the Franklin County jail. Court records show his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

