Beware of brain-eating amoebas

A spate of illnesses involving a Virginia lake highlight the need for visitors to be cautious about diseases lurking in water. The unanimous Supreme Court said the anti-abortion doctors who challenged the FDA’s rules for abortion pill mifepristone lacked a legitimate basis to bring their suit. Game 4 of the NBA Final Friday promises to be historic.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. What's the song of summer 2024?

Should you worry about getting sick from a lake?

An alarming spate of infections at a lake offers a stark reminder for swimmers to use caution and good hygiene at outdoor water spots this summer. Health officials are investigating after nearly two dozen cases of illnesses have been reported in Virginia involving people, mainly children, who visited the same lake over Memorial Day weekend. As of Thursday, there were no swimming advisories at Lake Anna, but health officials said more tests on the lake water are underway this week to determine whether a public health risk may be ongoing. The case highlights the need to be vigilant of key water-borne threats that may not be visible to the naked eye — including brain-eating amoebas.

Abortion pill access stays the same — for now

Two years after erasing the constitutional right to an abortion, the Supreme Court went the other direction. The justices tossed out a challenge on Thursday to the widely used abortion drug mifepristone that would have curbed access to the drug and jeopardized the independence of the Food and Drug Administration.

Despite the court’s deep ideological split over abortion, the decision was unanimous. The justices ruled that the anti-abortion group which brought the case, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, didn’t have standing to sue.

The group's lawyers couldn’t provide an example of their argument that by making mifepristone widely available, the FDA had increased the chance of complications.

Celebration among abortion advocates was cautious: While the court said the anti-abortion doctors hadn’t shown sufficient cause for a suit, the justices didn’t rule out the possibility that someone else could make a better case.

The abortion battle will soon return to the high court: A decision is expected on whether doctors can provide emergency abortions in states that banned the procedure after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

South Florida faces days of record-breaking rain

South Florida is recovering Friday after thunderstorms reemerged over the rain-soaked region, further inundating it with floodwaters, forcing road closures and disrupting hundreds of flights as a dayslong stretch of severe weather rages on. Experts said the storms pummeled South Florida with upwards of 20 inches of rain drenching some areas. Read more

Copious amounts of rain continues to fall on Southwest Florida including downtown Fort Myers and Palm Beach Boulevard on June 13, 2024.

Biden says he won't commute son's sentence

President Joe Biden said he won't commute any sentence given to his son Hunter Biden for three federal gun felonies after a White House official did not rule out the possibility of a reprieve the previous day. In his first public remarks on his son's guilty verdict, Biden also reiterated that he won't pardon Hunter Biden, who a federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found guilty Tuesday of three gun felonies, making him the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. Read more

Keep scrolling

Celtics or Mavericks? Either way it's historic

Both teams now have a chance to write history as they head into Game 4 Friday evening. If Boston clinches the Game 4 win Thursday, the Celtics will join the Warriors as the only other team to have recorded two NBA Finals sweeps. If the Dallas Mavericks can win the next four games, they will secure their place in history with the strongest NBA Finals comeback ever. The Boston Celtics survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Dallas Mavericks to win game 3 of the NBA Finals and now lead the series 3-0. Read more

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum embrace after the Celtics defeated the Mavericks in Game 3.

Photo of the day: '...'Cause it's all over now'

Sorry Swifties, Taylor Swift will not extend her record-breaking, behemoth Eras Tour to 2025.

Packed-in spectators cheer as Taylor Swift performs in Paris during her Eras Tour on May 9, 2024.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Beware of brain-eating amoebas