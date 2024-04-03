Beverly Hills man pleads guilty in luxury hotel theft case
A Beverly Hills man who authorities say stole suitcases full of luxury items from a couple's hotel room then went to Miami to try to sell it all pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge.
BlaBlaCar is an iconic name in the French startup ecosystem. The carpooling and bus ticketing company has been around for so long that it’s hard to consider it a startup anymore. Today, the company is announcing that it's secured a €100 million revolving credit facility ($108M at today’s exchange rate).
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
The Indian government has finally resolved a years-long cybersecurity issue that exposed reams of sensitive data about its citizens. A security researcher exclusively told TechCrunch he found at least hundreds of documents containing citizens' personal information — including Aadhaar numbers, COVID-19 vaccination data, and passport details — spilling online for anyone to access. At fault was the Indian government's cloud service, dubbed S3WaaS, which is billed as a "secure and scalable" system for building and hosting Indian government websites.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Amazon is removing its Just Walk Out technology from Fresh grocery stores. This is part of a larger effort to revamp the chain of retail food stores.
Knight Specialty Insurance Co. loans former President Donald Trump $175 million to cover the bond required to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets while he appeals the $454 million judgment in his financial fraud trial.
The Lexus LY 680 yacht updates the 2018 LY 650 yacht with more length and more room for passengers. It's available in Japan for now, starting at $5.1 million.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
Clay modeling is still the main way to develop shapes in the automotive and motorcycle industries. A lot of people think that computers or AI have taken over, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.