Beverly Beach State Park to remain closed until end of July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to delays in construction, Beverly Beach State Park will now be closed through the end of July, according to Oregon Parks & Recreation.

Located just seven miles north of Newport, the popular campground and day-use area has been closed since September 2023. The construction work included moving power lines underground and replacing water lines.

However, some of the infrastructure is more than 80 years old, posing challenges and prompting the delay in reopening, Oregon P&R said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we finish park improvements that will enhance the park for future visitors,” said Park Manager Burke Martin. “Welcoming campers is one of our favorite parts of the job so we’re eager to open the gate in August.”

The park is now slated to reopen on August 1.

