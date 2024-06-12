Beverly Beach State Park on Oregon Coast to remain closed through July

Beverly Beach State Park will extend its closure through July due to construction delays, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The campground and day-use site, located 7 miles north of Newport, has been closed since September.

Construction continues at Beverly Beach State Park near Newport on the Oregon Coast.

Construction includes moving power lines underground and replacing aging water lines. Much of the infrastructure at the site is over 80 years old, which presented unexpected challenges and delays, according to a news release from OPRD.

Officials said the park is expected to open Aug. 1.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we finish park improvements that will enhance the park for future visitors. Welcoming campers is one of our favorite parts of the job so we’re eager to open the gate in August,” park manager Burke Martin said.

