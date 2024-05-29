Beulah Fire receives millions in federal grant funds to protect community from wildfires

The Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District has been awarded a large federal grant to assist property owners in Beulah who reside within a Wildland Urban Interface with wildland mitigation needs around their homes.

A Wildland Urban Interface is the "zone of transition between unoccupied land and human development," according to the U.S. Fire Administration. It is the "line, area or zone where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland or vegetative fuels."

According to a Beulah Fire news release, the grant award will also address creating a shaded fuel break along private properties that border Colorado Highway 78 along the “12-mile” portion of the roadway. The USDA awarded Beulah Fire just over $7 million to complete the project over five years.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this grant and offer our residents the opportunity to create a fire adaptive community,” Beulah Fire Chief Bryan Ware said in the release. “The impact that the CWDG program will have on Beulah will be one that lasts for generations.”

The grant was made possible by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the release. Through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program, 158 projects across 31 states, two U.S. territories, and 11 tribes will help reduce the risk associated with living in high-risk wildland fire areas.

The Community Wildfire Defense Grant program prioritizes at-risk communities, including those in areas identified as having high wildfire hazard potential, those that are low income, or those that have been impacted by a severe disaster that affects the risk of wildfire.

“Wildfires are now a year-round threat in Colorado,” Sen. John Hickenlooper stated in the release. “Investments — like this grant — help communities and homeowners prepare for wildfires by thinning nearby trees and preparing safe evacuation routes.”

The CWDG program is investing $1 billion in total over five years to assist at-risk communities across the nation.

