‘Better and not bitter’: Muskegon man advocates for second chances

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — April is Second Chance Month, and one man who lives in Muskegon wants to bring light to the importance of giving others a second chance.

Terry Johnson has many roles. He is a mentor, justice ambassador and licensed peer support specialist. Today, he uses his experiences in the past to help guide others.

Johnson grew up on the east side of Detroit. He said he was involved with drugs and selling and carrying guns when he was younger. When he was 25, Johnson went to prison for his crimes and served 22 years behind bars.

He said the experience changed him for the better. He was able to pursue a degree while in jail, learn how to play instruments and began to become a mentor to other inmates.

“My goal was to make myself better and not bitter,” Johnson said. “Because that’s a long time, and some people come out bitter and don’t know how to act and adjust in society. I was like, ‘Come on, I’ll do that. We’ll come out better.'”

After his release, Johnson moved to Muskegon and decided to give his free time to advocate for second chances. Seventy million people in the United States have criminal histories and more than 650,000 people are released from state and federal prisons every year, according to data from the White House.

“They need to be given a chance no matter what happened because people can turn around and second chance means if I can turn around, can I have a second chance?” Johnson said.

He is now a justice ambassador for prison fellowship and was recently in Washington D.C. talking with lawmakers about prison reform and the justice system. Along with being an advocate, Johnson mentors people through the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“The real miracle is watching a life turnaround because when a person’s heart and mind is changed, it’s like, my God, you are completely different,” Johnson said. “Being a mentor to me is, it’s everything, I love it.”

Besides face-to-face mentoring, Johnson also sends inmates videos to help encourage them and show them that if he can do it, so can they.

