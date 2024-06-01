'A better earth': Mason kindergartener is finalist in 2024 Doodle for Google competition

Google might feature the artwork of a Mason kindergartener on their search page for a day.

Talia Perera, who attends Mason Early Childhood Center, was named a finalist for the 16th annual Doodle for Google contest.

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest that invites students in grades K-12 to create their own Google logo based on that year's theme. Competing students may win scholarships, and the top winner gets their artwork displayed on Google.com for 24 hours.

This year's Google for Doodle theme is a nod to Google's 25th anniversary. Students answered the prompt “My wish for the next 25 years ..." through their art.

Talia Perera's Doodle for Google entry, which is titled "A better earth."

Perera's doodle is called "A better earth." Her artwork features plants, a rocket, a person surfing, a snowman and various animals.

"This year, we didn't get much snow and the weather keeps changing," Perera wrote to describe the doodle. "In 25 years, my wish is a better Earth with all seasons, vacations to the Moon and a place where animals and all humans can live in peace."

Perera's "A better earth" doodle is the finalist for the state of Ohio. In this first round, Google chooses one doodle from each state and five U.S. territories. The public then chooses five national finalists from the 55 doodles.

The national finalists receive a $5,000 college scholarship. In the final round, the national winner will be selected and win a $55,000 college scholarship, $50,000 of supplies for their school and will get their artwork displayed on Google.

Voting is currently live for the national finalists and will close Tuesday.

In response to Perera being named a finalist, Mason City Schools wrote in a Facebook post, "Talia's creativity and artistic talent inspire and remind us of the exciting possibilities the future holds."

"Special thanks to Talia's art teacher, Sarah Varda, and kindergarten teacher Zoe Hufnagle, for fostering a love of the arts in Talia and many other students."

You can vote for Perera's doodle at https://doodles.google.com/d4g/.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Vote now for Doodle for Google finalist for state of Ohio