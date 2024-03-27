Better act quick if you think your property appraisal is too high: Deadline just days away

Dominic Basile, director of the real estate and appraisal division at the Summit County Fiscal Office, talks about the property appraisal process during a 2023 meeting at Barberton Active Adult Center in Barberton.

The clock is about to run out for Summit County home and business owners seeking relief on their property taxes.

Earlier this year, the Summit County Fiscal Office completed valuation adjustments on more than 200,000 parcels in the county, with property values and tax bills climbing. Owners of about 236,000 properties were notified of value changes by mail, said Michael Migden, assistant chief of staff with the Summit County Fiscal Office.

Many property owners — 1,522 through Monday, Migden said — have appealed the appraisals this year, seeking to lower the valuation and the property taxes they're assessed. The number of complaints is down substantially from about 5,000 complaints in 2021.

They include owners of million-dollar homes and multimillion-dollar commercial and industrial properties throughout the county.

Both Migden and Jack LaMonica, chief of staff for the fiscal office, said a "road show" series held in Summit County communities in August and September helped reduce the number of complaints this year. Fiscal office staff were able to make adjustments to valuations at the one-on-one sessions.

"We did everything we could possibly do to try to be transparent with the property owners," LaMonica said. "I do believe the results of that outreach… had a tremendous effect."

Statistics provided by the fiscal office show that 2,915 residents attended the road show events, with more than 1,000 evaluations received.

Hearings still being scheduled for property valuation complaints

Most of the appeals remain open, with hearings extending through April for more than 500 cases. Hearing dates for hundreds of complaints haven't been scheduled.

LaMonica said it's likely hearings will extend into September.

Some of the cases have been closed, though, with most receiving some decline in valuation.

In one notable case that has already been closed, a Richfield home originally valued at $1.08 million was reduced by $542,820 to about $540,000, Board of Revision documents show.

In Cuyahoga Falls, a Zorn Drive manufacturing operation valued at $4.47 million is disputing about $1.37 million of that valuation. That case remains open.

The relief granted can be relatively small, too. A Bellfield Avenue owner of Akron residential property was given a $3,980 decrease on a property originally valued at $8,980.

What the Board of Revision can and can't do

"(Some) individuals believe they can go to the Board of Revision because of their taxes," LaMonica said.

But that's not the purpose of the board. It determines valuations, which will be reflected on a property owner's tax bill.

Depending on what month the adjustment is made, changes in what a property owner owes will be reflected on the second half tax bill or the first bill of 2025.

In preparing for a hearing, a property owner is advised to have a private appraisal conducted.

"That would be one of the strongest forms of evidence," Migden said.

Others include estimated costs of repairs needed and a comparative market analysis.

School districts can challenge a property tax adjustment if it rises to certain levels. Board of Revision data show challenges from at least 12 school districts to various property valuation requests.

As of last week, property owner complaints broke down this way by school — or taxing — district, with the top five listed:

Akron City School District: 316

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District: 95

Nordonia Hills City School District: 94

Hudson City School District: 92

Twinsburg City School District: 90.

How to file a complaint on your Summit County property valuation

For those who believe their property is overvalued, a complaint can be filed through April 1. Information on how to file the complaint can be found at https://fiscaloffice.summitoh.net/index.php/board-of-revision-complaint or by calling the Board of Revision at 330-926-2559 or 330-643-2636.

A Summit County Fiscal Office video at https://tinyurl.com/summitvaluation explains the process.

Complaint forms can be mailed to the Summit County Fiscal Office, 175 S. Main Street, Room 302, Akron, OH 44308 or the satellite office at Summit County Board of Revision, 1180 South Main St., Suite 250, Akron, OH 44301.

Complaint forms must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. April 1 and must be signed, dated and notarized.

