Bettendorf man shot at occupied Davenport bar in 2022, police allege

A 37-year-old Bettendorf man who is a suspect in a 2022 gunfire incident at a Davenport tavern faces felony charges, according to court documents.

Paris Randle, who was arrested on a warrant, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, court records show.

Paris Randle (Scott County Jail)

Gunfire in 2022 at a Davenport bar

About 11 p.m. March 22, 2022, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 300 block of Pine Street for a report of gunfire.

A shattered window was visible late Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, Davenport (photo by Mike Colón.)

Officers saw a red Dodge Caravan with multiple bullet holes. A further check of the scene revealed numerous spent shell casings along with a bullet hole in the front window of Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, 220 N Pine St., Davenport.

As Randle tried to enter the van he was fired upon by a co-defendant, police allege in affidavits, which show Randle then “produced a handgun from his person and fired back at the co-defendant multiple times before fleeing the scene.”

As Randle took off he a round into the front window of Scott’s Shovelhead Shed “at near point-blank range.” The round was a few feet away from hitting a bar patron who was looking out the window, police allege in affidavits.

Our Quad Cities News as at the scene, where officers used flashlights to investigate. Traffic was blocked in the area for some time.

“The bar was open and occupied by several customers at the time of the shooting. This act by the defendant was intended to injure or provoke fear in customers present in Scott’s Shovelhead Shed,” police allege in affidavits.

Police say in affidavits that Randle was captured on surveillance footage before, during and after the shooting, and was was positively identified from the surveillance footage by law enforcement officers who are familiar with him “from past interactions.”

Randle, who was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 29 in Scott County Court.

