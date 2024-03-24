Bettendorf man arrested in connection with Alter, Bowe burglaries, thefts

A 52-year-old Bettendorf man was in custody Saturday night after police allege he may be connected to burglaries and thefts in Bettendorf, court records show.

David Roseman Jr. (Scott County Jail)

David Roseman Jr. faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary, according to court records.

At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police say in affidavits, a Bettendorf Police officer saw a black Ford Escape enter the Isle of Capri property, 1777 Isle Parkway. Police allege the car had been used in recent burglaries to the Alter Warehouse and the theft of scrap metal at Bowe Machine.

“Officers shared information stating the vehicle would enter Isle property and drive on the gravel path over to the warehouse. In a prior call, information was shared that the suspect was confronted by staff and left cut copper wiring as he rode away on a bicycle,” police say in affidavits.

According to affidavits, the officer followed the SUV through Isle property, and saw it enter the gravel path and drive toward the Alter Warehouse. The SUV came to a stop in front of the fence and gate, all of its lights went off and it stopped for a moment, then the lights came back on and it drove north onto 23rd Street.

The officer saw Roseman walk toward the gate, then later lost sight of him, affidavits say.

Another officer was able to stop the SUV as it left, and the occupants in the vehicle identified Roseman and admitted to dropping him off at the Alter Warehouse. The occupants in the car said Roseman was dropped off to look for his bicycle, police say in affidavits.

Officers searched the property and found Roseman hiding in a wooden box. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Roseman said he walked to the warehouse to sleep, and denied being dropped off even though officers saw him get out of the vehicle, police allege in affidavits.

Roseman, whose address also is listed as Rock Island in court records, said he remembered being confronted by security and was told to leave on an earlier date, and said “he did not know he was trespassing because he did not see any signs,” according to affidavits.

Located in the factory near where Roseman could have walked was a gray Nike bag, which was located in a box, police say in affidavits. The Nike bag was free of any debris and appeared to be recently placed there. Inside the bag was a Dewalt saw and two batteries.

Affidavits show that Roseman denied owning the bag.

He was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing April 2 in Scott County Court.

