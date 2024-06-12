Bettendorf lawyer named new Iowa judge

On Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Jeffrey McDaniel of Bettendorf as a district judge in Judicial District 7.

McDaniel serves as shareholder and president of Brooks Law Firm, P.C. He received his undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Iowa.

Jeffrey McDaniel

McDaniel fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Hon. John D. Telleen. Judicial District 7 includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties.

The incoming judge is a 1990 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Iowa, earned his law degree in 1993 from the University of Iowa College of Law, and the same year won an American Jurisprudence Award for Trial Advocacy.

McDaniel has a long list of community service, including:

Bettendorf Park Board Foundation (President, Secretary)

Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation 2010-2016 (Audit Committee)

Scott County Civil Service Commission, 2006 to present, (Chairman, Commissioner)

Bettendorf Business Network, 2016 to present (Executive Committee)

Boy Scouts of America, Illowa Council, Pack 54 and Troop 89, 2005 -2014

Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity (member, Iota Chi Alumni Association and Iowa Colony House Housing Corporation)

Brooks Law Firm has offices in Davenport, Rock Island, and Eldridge.

