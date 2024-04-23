Bettendorf K-9 gets new protective vest

A K-9 with the Bettendorf Police Department has a new layer of protection, thanks to a generous donation from the community.

Lewis, a German shepherd, received the new ballistic vest as a donation from H&H Towing. The vest will help Lewis stay safe during patrols. The vest is bullet- and stab-proof. Lewis works with his handler, Officer Derrick Said, and has been on the job since October. Lewis helps sniff out drugs and catch criminals.

