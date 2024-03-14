Bethune-Cookman University student arrested after gun found in his campus apartment

A Bethune-Cookman University student was arrested after an anonymous tip led a security guard to a stolen gun and multiple bank cards found in his campus apartment, Daytona Beach police said.

Jy'shaun Williams, 20, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm, and fraudulent use of personal identification information. He was being held Thursday in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $7,500 bail.

Police said the university's security received an anonymous tip that a student had a firearm on campus at his North Lincoln Street apartment, an arrest report shows.

Williams was not at the apartment when security got there but arrived shortly after. During a check of the apartment, a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun was found, police said.

Williams claimed he was holding the weapon for someone in Jacksonville, but police discovered the gun was reported stolen in a car break-in in Daytona Beach, the report states.

Williams was also found in possession of five bank and credit union cards with different people's names, police said.

