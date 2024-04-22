Bethesda Pediatrics awarded $18,000 grant by GIVE

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts (GIVE) awarded their $18,000 2024 grant to Bethesda Pediatrics during an event at The Venue at Cantina Laredo in Tyler on Sunday.

“Being in GIVE has given me an opportunity to learn about a world I had no idea existed. The community that GIVE creates, full of women who want to help each other, is a community that I have grown to love,” said Ryleigh Lewis, GIVE senior. “I have learned many lessons about philanthropy, compassion, and community being in GIVE.”

The Women’s Fund of Smith County launched the GIVE initiative back in 2014 in order to help girls in high school learn about leadership and philanthropy. They spend the year raising funds and determining which non-profit their help will go to.

“It’s truly heartwarming to see this diverse group of girls come together united by a desire to learn about their community and make a difference in the lives of people in need,” said GIVE chair, Johnna Fullen. “This year, we tried something new and talked about how to leverage the GIVE experience with college applications and jobs, and we have been excited to see the impact of GIVE on the girls themselves as they begin their futures beyond high school. My wish is that the girls take these experiences and continue to help individuals in need. I know they will continue to make a difference.”

Kaela Young, a senior in GIVE, told KETK that working with GIVE has shown her more of what goes on behind the scenes of philanthropy.

“I’ve learned that there’s more help in the community than we think because we look outside and everything might seem okay. But really underneath there’s a lot of hidden things that not everyone sees. And so just getting to research and look into that, it shows how even though we’re just a few high school girls that anyone can change the world and make a big impact for kids,” said Young.

GIVE decided to give the grant to Bethesda Pediatrics because they provide healthcare to children who are uninsured or are enrolled in Medicaid. Megan Riaz, the director of community relations for Bethesda Health Clinic was there on Sunday to accept the grant for Bethesda Pediatrics.

“We are overjoyed to receive this amazing grant from GIVE to improve our dental clinic with a new dental chair,” said Riaz. “The dental clinic at Bethesda Pediatrics is growing, and the GIVE grant will allow us to repurpose an existing room to serve more patients with dental care. We are so impressed by the young philanthropists of GIVE and their desire to give back to underserved children; it is a blessing to our patients.”

GIVE has given away $77,912 to Smith County non-profits since the group was started in 2014. To learn more about Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts visit the Women’s Fund of Smith County online.

