Bethel Park road closed after mudslide

A road in Bethel Park has been blocked off after a mudslide.

Officials say the Brookside Boulevard entrance to Bethel Church Road is closed.

Road closure signs have been posted.

Officials say they will release more information once the road is reopened.

